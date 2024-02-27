TTD hikes salaries of 9,000 contract employees

Tirumala: In a major move, the TTD has increased monthly wages of 9,000 society employees and contract workers working in various TTD departments. The TTD Trust Board meeting, chaired by its chief Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO AV Dharma Reddy, held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Monday, took several decisions.

The decisions include, subsidy meals and breakfast to all contract and outsourcing employees in TTD canteens; to construct Annamayya Kalamandir at Thallapaka and organise ‘Nitya Sankeerthanarchana’ programme; decided to conduct Tirupati Formation Day programme on February 24 every year in TTD temples and to include this day in TTD calendar; to take repair works of worn out doors of Jaya – Vijaya at a cost of Rs 1.69 crore; and approved sanctioning of Rs 3.15 crore to replace 682 motor pump sets with new in Gogarbham, Papavinasanam, Akashaganga, Kumaradhara, Kumaradhara and other areas in Tirumala.

The Trust Board meeting also gave nod for the construction of new sports complex at a cost of Rs 7.51 crore in the vacant land behind IT guest house on Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road; approved manufacture of new gold armours to Utsava murthies of Sri Govindaraja Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi; and agreed to construct Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Colombo of Srilanka following the request of Sri Mayurapati Sri Bhadrakali Amman Temple Trust president Sundar Lingam.

Besides, Sri Padmavathi General Hospital affiliated to SVIMS has decided to provide cashless medical treatment to patients with Aarogyasri cards from March 1, at not only super specialities like general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology, psychiatry, paediatrics but also for common diseases like fever, vomiting and diarrhoea.