TTD inaugurates Tirumala temple in Jammu and Kashmir

Highlights

The Tirumala temple constructed in Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated on Thursday morning

The Tirumala temple constructed in Jammu and Kashmir was inaugurated on Thursday morning in the presence of

TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy along with MP Vemireddy, TTD North LAC Chairperson Prashanthi Reddy.

It is known that TTD is constructing Sri Venkateswara temples in prominent cities across the country for devotees who cannot come from far places to visit Tirumala.

The free darshan for devotees will start from 12 noon today in Jam

