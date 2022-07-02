TTD inks pact for supply of natural farming products

Tirupati: TTD has entered pact along with Markfed and Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) for supply of a dozen food products produced through natural farming methods for making Srivari Prasadams. In this connection, TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy held a meeting with the officials of the Markfed and RySS here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the EO said TTD was committed to prepare Srivari Prasadam with cow-based organic products.

Accordingly, an agreement was signed in October last in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for supply of Bengal gram. Now, the agreement was for supply a dozen products including paddy, red gram, black gram, green gram, jaggery, turmeric, groundnut, black pepper, coriander seeds, mustard seeds and tamarind required for preparation of prasadams in Tirumala temple. These products will be procured by RySS from farmers for supplying it to Markfed from which TTD will buy them. Markfed will cleanse the products bought from farmers to ensure quality items supplied to TTD, EO explained. There will be no role of brokers in the procurement and supply, he said adding that the entire process will be held in a transparent manner.

The EO said TTD has launched the prestigious programme of promoting organic products for the health benefit of society without use of pesticides and chemicals. He asserted TTD has set as a role model to other temples across the country in preparing organic Prasadams. He also said even the hotels and restaurants will also shift to organic products in near future which would result in building a disease-free society.

RySS Vice-chairman Vijay Kumar said selection of organic farmers was underway for growing 12 organic products which will be promoted under supervision of the associations. As part of TTD agenda of promoting organic farming, he said 1,800 cows were given away freely to organic farmers last year and steps were underway to give away large number of cows and bullocks from Goshalas across the state.

AP Agricultural Marketing Department Principal Secretary Madhusudhan Reddy lauded TTD's decision to make Srivari Prasadam with organic products and particularly the most popular laddu with organic dals.

The Markfed and the state farmers associations will together strive to supply required quantity of 12 organic products to TTD this year, he added.

Markfed Managing Director Pradyumna said last year as against TTD request for 1,276 metric tonnes of dals and pulses, 500 metric tonnes were supplied by Markfed by giving 10 percent above MSP to benefit farmers and for qualitative Prasadam distribution by TTD.

He said Markfed made payments to organic farmers within 10 days and later got reimbursement from TTD and was confident that with Srivari blessings the campaign for organic products will be a success.