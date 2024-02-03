TTD is Ever Prepared to be the Torch Bearer of Hindu Dharma-TTD Chairman

TIRUMALA: The world renowned Hindu religious organisation of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has been doing a wide range of Dharmic activities since several decades and is ever prepared to glorify Hindu Dharma as per the suggestions of the Peethadhipathis and Hindu religious heads, asserted TTD Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy.

The three day religious conclave hosted by TTD under the aegis of its Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and SV Vedic University commenced with spiritual fervour in Astana Mandapam at Tirumala on Saturday. During his inaugural speech, the TTD Board Chief advocated that Bharat is the land of Vedas and Lord Sri Maha Vishnu emerged in various incarnations during aeon to protect humanity from evil forces. In Kaliyuga, Sri Maha Vishnu took the form of Sri Venkateswara and stepped on the most sacred Tirumala.





TTD, from the past several decades has been involved in carrying out various spiritual, religious and social welfare programme to take forward the ethics and ethos of Hindu Sanatana Dharma taught by the great forefathers and saints in sacred Hindu texts.



During his earlier term as TTD Trust Board Chairman he organised the Dharmika Sadas and incorporated various spiritual programmes like Dalita Govindam, taking the Lord Venkateswara to the door steps of people of backward areas, Matsya Govindam-training the fishermen community in priesthood, Tarigonda Vengamamba Project to take forward the great literature, commenced SVBC to spread the glory of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Cult through visual medium and also established SVVedic University to sustain vedic education for future generations, with the suggestions offered by various seers during that religious conclave.

He said, in spite of the commitment of TTD towards glorifying Hindu Santana Dharma through its wide range of religious activities, some vested interests are often indulged in pointing out the ethos of TTD. "We are proving our stand and commitment in sustaining Hindu Sanatana Dharma through our dharmic activities. I humbly request the most pious Swamijis and Matajis who graced the Sadas to provide their valuable suggestions to take forward our Hindu Sanatana Dharma across the country as well globe",he maintained.