TTD JEO inspects new SPCHC building

Tirupati: TTD Joint Executive Officer (Health & Education) Dr A Sharath, along with TTD Technical Advisor R Kondala Rao, on Wednesday inspected the new building of Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre, which is under construction in Tirupati.

Dr Sharath instructed the officials to complete the construction of the new Children’s Hospital building within the stipulated timeframe. He questioned the officials concerned over the incomplete status of the ongoing works and directed them to expedite the construction as per the guidance of TTD Engineering Technical Advisor. He also suggested developing greenery around the hospital premises and installing pictures of deities inside the hospital to instill spiritual faith and mental strength among patients and attendants.

The JEO instructed to install CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring and that high-quality electrical and other essential infrastructure equipment be used for the new hospital building.

A review meeting was conducted with officials of various departments in front of the hospital regarding the progress of the ongoing works related to the new building.

Chief Engineer TV Satyanarayana, Hospital Director Dr N Srinath Reddy, RMO Dr Bharat, SEs Venkateswarlu and Manoharam, and other officials were present during the inspection.