TTD laddu kiosks make it easy for the devotees

Tirumala: In yet another innovative pilgrim-friendly initiative, TTD has recently introduced kiosk machines at Laddu Counters in Tirumala. This facility allows the pilgrims to conveniently pay for additional laddus using UPI. After payment, a receipt is generated, which can be used to collect the extra laddus.

The intention behind this move is to improve pilgrims’ overall experience by cutting down lengthy waiting.

Through an easy-to-use interface, pilgrims can swiftly finish their laddu purchases by using the KIOSK machines. A seamless, cashless transaction is ensured by the availability of UPI payment options. Here is a step-by-step version of the process for using the KIOSK machines for laddus: Pilgrims will approach the machine installed near the Laddu distribution counters. They will be presented with two options: one for those with a valid darshan ticket and another for those without a darshan ticket.

With valid darshan ticket: Choose this option if you have a valid darshan ticket. The system will verify the ticket details, and pilgrims can purchase up to two additional laddus per person based on the number of people listed on the ticket. Without darshan ticket: Choose this option if you do not have a darshan ticket. You can still purchase up to two additional laddus by providing a valid Aadhaar number. After selecting the appropriate option, the system will navigate to the payment page, where pilgrims can complete the transaction using UPI. Pilgrims can collect the printed receipt and proceed to the laddu counters to receive their laddus. Pilgrims expressed happiness at this innovative initiative of TTD.