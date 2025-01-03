TTD making elaborate arrangements: Addl EO

Tirumala: TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary said that extensive ar-rangements are being made for devotees, who visit Tirumala for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam of Sri Venkateswara Swamy from January 10 to 19.

Along with JEO Veerabrahmam, district SP L Subba Rayudu and CVSO Sridhar, he inspected several areas in Tirumala on Thursday.

Later speaking to reporters, the Additional EO said since they are ex-pecting large number of devotees to visit on January 10, 11 and 12, TTD has made elaborate plans for their stay, Annaprasadam and secu-rity besides providing Vaikunta Dwara Darshan. This year, details of darshan time, parking area, entry and exit gates will be included in the passes given to VIPs coming for darshan.

He said vehicle parking in Rambagicha area was shifted to outside during these days and 10 electric buggies, additional security, staff and signboards will be arranged for the movement of VIPs and senior citizens. He appealed to VIPs and devotees to come for darshan only as per the time and date allotted to them on their tickets or tokens to avoid long waiting hours.

SP L Subba Rayudu said they have reviewed security arrangements to be made for the safety of devotees coming for Vaikunth Ekadasi. He explained that they had discussed at length over proper management of traffic in Tirumala and deployment of security at SSD counters in Tirupati also.

Earlier, the Additional EO along with the SP inspected vacant areas next to Parakamani Bhavan, in front of Srivari Seva Sadan, and park-ing areas near Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Brindavanam. He also inspected queue lines and entry points at ATC and made several suggestions to the officials concerned.

Deputy EO Lokanatham, VGO Surendra, officials, police and vigilance were present.