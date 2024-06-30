TTD mulls linking Aadhaar with TTD apps to end middlemen menace

Tirupati : Transparency would be ensured in various pilgrim services initiated by TTD if Adhaar is linked, which will also help to get rid of middlemen menace completely, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

During a review held with UIDAI officials along with TCS, Jio and TTD IT wing at the conference hall of TTD administrative buildings on Saturday, the EO explained that TTD had initiated online services for Srivari Darshan, rooms, Arjitha Sevas, donations, and Srivari Seva voluntary service with an aim to give opportunity to wide range of devotees spread across the globe in a transparent manner.

However, these online services were often exposed to middlemen menace which could be resolved only through Aadhaar linkage, the EO said.



He directed IT officials to explore the feasibility on Aadhaar linkage of all TTD services in coordination with UIDAI authorities.

He also discussed in detail the issues like pilgrim identity verification, biometric verification, spotting Aadhaar duplication and many others.

Earlier, the UIDAI officials presented a PPT on various aspects of Aadhaar application linkage.

UIDAI deputy director Sangeeta, other UIDAI officials Srinivas, Rajashree Gopalakrishna, Chowdhary, Sanjiv Yadav, TTD officials, including JEOs Gautami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, transport general manager Sesha Reddy and others were present.