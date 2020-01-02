TTD mulls one free laddu, removal of subsidy on others

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is contemplating to provide one laddu free of cost to the devotees who have darshan of Lord. However, at the same time, it is considering withdrawal of subsidy on laddus, thus hiking their prices.

TTD is now providing one laddu free of cost to Divya Darshan token holders, the pilgrims who are coming by walk through the two footpaths (Alipiri-Tirumala and Srivarimettu-Tirumala route). In addition to Divya Darshan token holders, TTD is considering the proposal to extend the free laddus to the general category pilgrim who will have darshan through queue complex .

For those who require more laddus, TTD is providing four laddus at subsidised rate of two categories, two laddus at Rs 10 each and another two at Rs 25 each. In other words by paying Rs 70, all pilgrims can avail the facility of getting four laddus at Rs 70. Reliable sources said that TTD is considering introducing uniform policy of providing one laddu free of cost to the pilgrims including those coming by walk to the hill for darshan (Divya darshan token holders) and also the general category (through queue complex) after withdrawing the subsidised supply of four laddus to the devotees.

For those who require more laddus, TTD wants to continue the present system of open sale of laddus at Rs 50 each. In other words, the subsidised four laddus to Rs 300 ticket holders, Divya Darshan token holders and also general category pilgrims will be withdrawn after the introduction one free laddu to the pilgrims. Daily about 50,000-60,000 pilgrims on an average are benefitted with the subsidised laddu facility of four each.

The special entry ticket holders and VIP break darshan ticket holders who are getting two laddus free of cost will remain untouched but if they require any additional number of laddus they have to purchase Rs 50 laddus provided under open sale across the counter.

TTD is incurring a huge loss of about Rs 250 crore annually for providing subsidised laddus and also free laddus to Divya Darshan token holders forcing it to reconsider subsidising the laddu prasadam to devotees. Accordingly, the TTD is considering withdrawing the subsidised laddus and opt uniform policy of providing free laddus to all except Rs 300 special entry and VIP break-darshan ticket holders who are getting two laddus on each ticket now. This was to curtail the huge loss to some extent in the sale of laddus.

Though TTD authorities are tight-lipped on the new proposal, it is likely to come into force, provided if the TTD trust board approves.