TTD online quota tickets for Jan to be released from Oct 19

Tirumala: TTD online quota of Arjitha Seva and other darshan tickets for January 2025 will be released from October 19. Devotees intending to take part in the electronic dip for sevas can enrol their names online from 10 am on October 19. The registration window will be kept open till 10 am October 21, which will be followed by a lucky dip. Devotees who get selected in the lucky dip need to pay the ticket amount on or before 12 noon October 23 and get their tickets confirmed.

Srivari Arjitha Seva tickets viz Kalyanam, Unjhal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva will be available from 10 am on October 22 and virtual seva tickets will be released at 3 pm on the same day.

Tirumala Angapradakshinam tokens will be available from 10 am October 23.

Darshan and accommodation quota to the SRIVANI Trust donors will be available at 11 am on October 23.

Senior citizens/physically challenged quota will be available from 3 pm of October 23.

The Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available on October 24 at 10 am.

Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from 3 pm on October 24.