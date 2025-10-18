TTD Opens Advance Booking for January 2026 Darshan Tickets

TIRUPATI – In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for devotees visiting Tirumala, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the advance booking for darshan tickets and accommodation in January 2026. This announcement comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated Vaikuntha Ekadashi on January 1, when many devotees wish to experience the darshan from the Vaikuntha Dwaram.

The online booking for Tirumala Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets and Anga Pradakshina Tokens will be made available on October 19 at 10 am. Devotees wishing to participate will be able to register for these electronic dip tickets until October 21, 10 am. Those fortunate enough to secure tickets will have the opportunity to pay for their bookings from October 21 until noon on October 23.

In addition to regular darshan tickets, TTD will also facilitate advance booking for various services and special darshans, including the lucky dip for the Lord's services. This initiative is expected to attract a significant number of devotees eager to start the New Year with a blessed visit.