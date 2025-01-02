TTD priests bless Governor, CM on New Year

Tirumala : TTD Vedic pundits rendered Vedasveervachanam to Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the occasion of new year on Wednesday.

The priests rendered Vedaseervachanam to Governor at Raj Bhavan. On this occasion, TTD EO extended new year greetings to the Governor and presented presenting Sesha Vastram, theer-tha prasadams, TTD calendar and diary 2025. The TTD priests offered blessings of Sri Venkateswara Swamy along with prasadams to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Undavalli residence.

TTD EO Syamala Rao along with a team of Vedic pundits from TTD formally met the Chief Min-ister and extended new year greetings.

On the occasion, the team of Vedic pundits rendered Vedaseervachanam to the Chief Minister followed by presentation of Sesha Vastram, tirtha prasadams, calendar and diary 2025 of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

TTD EO J Syamala Rao presenting tirtha prasadams to Governor S A Nazeer couple at Raj Bha-van. (Right) Veda pundits offer Vedaseervachanam to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Undavalli on the occasion of new year on Wednesday. TTD EO J Syamala Rao is also seen.