TTD priests give blessings to YS Jagan on the occasion of New Year

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam priests have given blessings to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of New Year. The CM was honoured with Vedic relics and was handedover theertha prasadam and calendar. Revenue Minister Kottu Satyanarayana was present.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has wished the people of the state on the New Year. He wished this new year to fill every home with happiness and good health and said that the government will continue its welfare and development programs for a better and brighter future for the people.

On the occasion of New Year, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cut a cake at his residence. Ministers Jogi Ramesh, Vidadala Rajani, CS Jawahar Reddy, DGP Rajendranath Reddy and officials of the Chief Minister's Office attended the program.