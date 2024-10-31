TTD raises one-day allocation to Rs 44 lakh

Tirumala : TTD SV Annaprasadam Trust has launched a one-day donation scheme to provide delicious and hygienic Annaprasadam to lakhs of devotees visiting Tirumala for Srivari darshan.

TTD has announced an upward revision of its allocation for the Annaprasadam scheme from Rs 38 lakh to Rs 44 lakh per day. This is in view of the escalation in prices of essential in the prices of essential commodities.

According to new guidelines issued by the TTD, the donor should contribute Rs 44 lakh towards 0ne-day full Annaprasadam. Similarly, donors can contribute to Rs10 lakh for morning breakfast, Rs 17 lakh for the lunch and Rs 17 lakh towards the dinner.

The donor’s name will be displayed in the Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex on the day and the donors shall also get an opportunity to serve Annaprasadam for one day of their choice. The TTD is distributing Annaprasadam at Tirumala and Tirupati for the multitude of devotees.

At Tirumala, apart from Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC), TTD serves Annaprasadam in compartments of Vaikuntham Q Complex-1, 2, outer queue lines, PAC-4 (Old Annaprasadam) and PAC-2. Annaprasadam is also distributed at the food counters in Tirumala besides Elderly and Disabled Persons Waiting Complex and Rs 300 special entrance darshan complex. TTD also provides beverages and distributes milk for children.

At Tirupati, Annaprasadam is being distributed at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple, Srinivasam, Vishnunivasam complexes, Ruia hospital, SVIMS, SV Maternity Hospital, BIRRD, SV Ayurvedic Hospital, Annaprasadam building in Tiruchanur.

At present, on an average, Annaprasadam (including beverages and milk) is being served to around 2.5 lakh daily in both Tirupati and Tirumala by TTD.