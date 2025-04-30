Live
- SP leaders sound like Pak spokesmen: Yogi
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
- Stubble burning: Farmers to lose govt benefits, MSP
- 'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools
- YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
- AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam
- Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak
- Kalki Koechlin: I’ve grown up with so many different influences
- Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom
- “Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement
TTD receives donation of Ride on Sweeper machine
Highlights
Tirumala: A Ride on Sweeper machine worth Rs.25 lakhs, designed for multipurpose cleaning, was donated to TTD on Tuesday. This advanced machine built...
Tirumala: A Ride on Sweeper machine worth Rs.25 lakhs, designed for multipurpose cleaning, was donated to TTD on Tuesday. This advanced machine built with German technology, operates on battery power. Representatives from Rossari Profesional Company handed over the machine to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari Temple.
Next Story