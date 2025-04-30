  • Menu
TTD receives donation of Ride on Sweeper machine

Tirumala: A Ride on Sweeper machine worth Rs.25 lakhs, designed for multipurpose cleaning, was donated to TTD on Tuesday. This advanced machine built with German technology, operates on battery power. Representatives from Rossari Profesional Company handed over the machine to TTD Additional Executive Officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary in front of the Srivari Temple.

