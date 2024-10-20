TTD releases Arjitha Seva Tickets for January, Lucky Dip scheduled for tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has called on devotees of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to take the opportunity of booking Arjitha seva tokens by participating in Lucky Dip TTD for the month of January. The registrations open until 10 AM tomorrow. The allotment of these tickets is set to take place at 2 PM the same day.

Currently, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala remains manageable, with attendees waiting in five compartments of the Vaikuntam Q-Complex. TTD has reported that non-token devotees can expect a wait time of approximately six hours for the sarva darshan of Srivara. Just yesterday, a total of 80,741 devotees visited the temple, and 31,581 devotees participated in the offering of hair.

Devotees are encouraged to take note of the registration deadline and prepare for the Lucky Dip allotment to secure their opportunities for darshan.