TTD reviews on Tirumala Brahmotsavams preparations

Highlights

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is gearing up for the annual Brahmotsavams of Tirumala Srivari, scheduled to take place from September 24 to October 2. In light of the expected influx of lakhs of devotees, Additional Executive Officer Venkaiah Choudhary conducted a thorough review of the arrangements at Annamayya Bhavan.

In a bid to ensure a smooth and successful event, strict measures are being implemented to avoid any potential issues.

Officials have heightened preparations to celebrate the Brahmotsavams in a grand and dignified manner, ensuring that all aspects are meticulously attended to for the benefit of the devotees.

