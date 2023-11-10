TTD suspends Diwali Asthanam on November 12 amid Diwali Asthanam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has suspended the break darshan at Tirumala temple due to the Diwali Asthanam on November 12. It also said that letters of recommendation will not be accepted for break darshan on the previous day 11.

Moreover, due to the Diwali Asthanam, Kalyanotsavam, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Oonjal services are cancelled. Archana and Tomala services are conducted in private and TTD advised the devotees to observe this matter.

On Diwali, TTD conducts Diwali Asthanam at Ghanta Mandapam in front of the golden porch of Srivari Temple in Tirumala from 7 am to 9 am. First, in the Ghanta Mandapam, Sarvabhupala's vehicle faces the Garudalwar. Later, Sri Vishvaksena the army chief, is also placed on another peetham to the left of the Lord, facing south.

After that, Diwali Asthana ends with special pooja, harati, and prasadam offerings to the Lord. In the evening, Shri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi participate in the Sahasra Dipalankarana Seva and give darshan to the devotees in the four Mada streets of the temple.