TTD system at durga temple soon for handling crowd

Vijayawada: Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy has directed the officials to adopt crowd management system of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the upcoming Dasara festivities at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. The celebrations will be held from September 22 to October 2. He also instructed officials to ensure accurate and timely information is provided to devotees. The Minister conducted a review meeting at Jammidoddi Hall on Thursday with Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, Durga Temple Executive Officer VK Seena Naik, NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, Joint Collector S Ilakkiya, and other senior officials.

He reviewed the facilities being arranged for pilgrims, including queue lines, technology use, and infrastructure. Officials informed him that advanced facilities with the help of Artificial Intelligence would be in place to manage the rush.

Ramanarayana Reddy stressed that the Command Control Room must play a central role in monitoring pilgrim movement and coordinating services. He also said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu would present silk robes (pattu vastralu) to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Moola Nakshatram and directed temple and endowment officials to make necessary arrangements for the ceremonial offering.

Highlighting Stree Shakti Scheme, the Minister noted that the number of women devotees is expected to be higher this year.

With the district administration also planning to host the Vijayawada Utsav simultaneously, he said women participation may nearly double compared to previous years.