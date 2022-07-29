TTD to allow only Sarva Darshan during 'Brahmotsavam'

Tirumala: There will be no privileged darshan or Arjitha (paid) seva darshan during Brahmotsavam festival this year. During the meeting chaired by TTD executive officer (EO) on Thursday, it was decided that only Sarva Darshan service will be provided to give priority to common pilgrims. Various district officials including district collector Venkatramana Reddy, SP Parameswar Reddy and TTD senior officials took part in the meeting in Tirumala.

The pilgrims are being allowed after a gap of two years for the nine-day long 'Brahmotsavam'. The mega religious festival is scheduled between September 27 and October 5. Speaking to media along with district collector K Venkataramana Reddy after the meeting in Tirumala, the TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said with an aim of providing priority to the common pilgrims who visit Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams, it was decided to allow only Sarva Darshan.

"Keeping heavy rush in mind, we have decided to cancel all other formats of darshans including Rs 300 (special entry darshan), VIP Break (except for self-protocol VIPs), SRIVANI Trust, donors, differently -abled, senior citizens, NRIs, infants etc. during these nine days," the EO said.

He said that Dhwajarohanam, Garuda Seva, Swarnaratham, Rathotsavam and Chakra Snanam will be observed on September 27, October 1 ,2 and 4 respectively. He said the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk vastrams on behalf of the state government on the first day of Brahmotsavams.

"This year the most important vahanam, Garuda Seva is taking place on Saturday which also happens to be the 'Third Saturday' during Purattasi month which is considered auspicious especially for Tamil pilgrims. We are expecting a huge number of devotees on that day and have also requested the district administration to corporate with the TTD for the smooth conduct of Garuda seva, the most important event of Brahmotsavam," the EO said.

All the departments of the TTD especially functioning in Tirumala are directed to put extra efforts and ensure success of the mega fete which includes maintaining buffer stock of laddus, additional arrangements for providing Annaprasadams to all the pilgrims and uninterrupted power supply, he said. The EO directed the officials to complete all pending works before the scheduled time and provide parking facility for more vehicles.

The EO also urged district police to help maintain high security during the festive days. He requested to the health department to made availability of first aid centres and ambulances. From cultural programmes, electrical illumination to flower decorations, officials briefed about all the activities to the EO. About 3,500 Srivari Sevaks (volunteers) will be deputed to assist TTD staff to make festival successful. RTC will operate additional bus services to ferry pilgrims.

Among others, Pradhana Archakas of Tirumala temple including Venugopala Deekshitulu, Govindaraja Deekshitulu, Krishnaseshachala Deekshitulu and Mukhya Archaka Sri Kiran Swamy participated in the meeting.

Senior officials including JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore, district SP Parameswar Reddy, RTC regional manager Chengal Reddy were present.