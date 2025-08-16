TTD to carry out extensive propagation of Sanatana Dharma

Tirupati: The 79th Independence Day was celebrated with grandeur at the Parade Grounds in the TTD Administrative Building here on Friday. TTD chairman B R Naidu, along with executive officer J Syamala Rao, hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour from the security personnel.

In his address, the chairman announced that the TTD will conduct extensive programmes for the propagation of Sanatana Dharma with the participation of the public.

He recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters and expressed confidence that India would soon emerge as the world’s third-largest economy.

He said, following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, several new initiatives have been taken up, including implementation of AI technology for faster and more convenient darshan, improved quality and distribution of Annadanam with special counters in crowded areas, and annadanam with milk every three hours at the Vaikuntham Queue Complex.

Vada has been introduced at Tarigonda Vengamamba Annadanam Bhavan from March, and a new SRIVANI ticket counter provides same-day evening darshan for tickets issued in the morning. Other measures include modernisation of Kalyanakatta, 110 per cent increase in Tirumala greenery, an anti-drone security system, a new quality-testing lab, phased development of sub-temples, construction of temples in various states and UTs, increased grants for temples in Dalit, tribal, and fisher communities, and strengthening of Srivari Seva with professional and NRI volunteers.

EO Syamala Rao, extending I-Day greetings, said efforts are being made to ensure comfortable darshan for pilgrims from across the country and abroad, and lauded officials and staff for their services. Outlining initiatives, he said daily rituals are being performed strictly as per Agama Shastra, preparations are underway for the annual Salakatla Brahmotsavam from September 24 to October 2, and transparency in room allotment has been enhanced. A new PAC-5 complex to accommodate 10,000 pilgrims will open soon. The SV Museum is being redeveloped with Rs 145 crore donor funds, featuring 3D/7D experiences, tradition galleries, and vehicle services. Annadanam will be continued at Vontimitta temple, the Alipiri check post is being modernised, and a Cyber Security Lab will be established. Projects include an Integrated Administrative Building in Tirumala, new premium and budget waiting halls, 120 additional free APSRTC bus trips daily, upgradation of SVIMS with an Rs.80 crore additional grant, and wage hikes for Potu workers. He urged staff to maintain their enthusiasm and team spirit in serving devotees.