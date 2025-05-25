TTD to expand Srivari Seva globally

Tirumala: In response to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao has developed an action plan to expand Srivari Seva internationally.

On Saturday, a virtual meeting was held at TTD administration building in Tirupati, connecting the EO with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) from 14 countries.

The EO highlighted that Srivari Sevaks from across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, already provide invaluable services to devotees. Soon, NRIs with expertise in various fields will be invited to offer similar selfless service to pilgrims visiting Tirumala and Tirupati. Beyond their duties in various TTD departments in Tirumala and Tirupati, Srivari Sevaks actively participate in TTD’s spiritual initiatives, including Srinivasa Kalyanam and Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavams, organized nationwide.

To enhance the quality of Srivari Seva, several reforms have been introduced recently, with more underway. TTD is also considering incorporating professional seva in areas such as medicine, IT, engineering, planning, water management, food technology, architecture, and town planning.