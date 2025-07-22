TTD to explore AI tools for reducing darshan wait time

Tirupati: A major proposal to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) for enhancing the pilgrim experience is expected to be the key aspect of the agenda when TTD Trust Board meets on Tuesday under the chairmanship of BR Naidu at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala.

The board will review a concept note and presentation developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), outlining a virtual queue management system aimed at cutting darshan waiting times to just two hours.

The board will also consider a separate proposal to develop an AI-powered chatbot, designed to assist pilgrims with information, bookings, and other digital services. The chatbot initiative is expected to cost over Rs 1 crore, with approval sought to engage a specialised agency for its development.

These technological upgrades are part of a broader agenda that includes key decisions on temple infrastructure, pilgrim amenities and administrative reforms.

Among the pressing issues is the decongestion of the Central Reception Office (CRO), which handles daily accommodation allocations for thousands of devotees. A proposal to modernise the Kalyanakatta complex, where pilgrims offer hair tonsure, will also come up for discussion.

Improving access to the hill shrine remains a priority, with the board likely to appoint consultants for upgrading the Alipiri and Srivari Mettu footpaths, as well as the Alipiri check-post. The demolition of old and dilapidated cottages is expected to receive final clearance, alongside a policy decision to convert some cottages into limited-period booking units to optimise accommodation.

The board will also examine the approval of M/s RPMC for implementing a comprehensive solid waste management system across Tirumala. A detailed proposal for VQC-III, a new pilgrim waiting complex, will be presented, along with plans for developing premium and budget lounges to improve pilgrim comfort. Proposals for the architectural development of Sila Thoranam and Chakra Theertham, two spiritually significant and eco-sensitive spots, are also on the agenda.

The board will also deliberate on a new donor cottage policy to streamline the management of donor-funded accommodations and address the long-standing issue of 151 unauthorised hawker licenses in Tirumala. On the security front, the board is expected to flash a green signal to the creation of a dedicated cyber security cell under the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO).