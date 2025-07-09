TTD to gift spiritual books to Tirumala pilgrims

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is set to launch a free book distribution initiative to deepen public understanding of Sanatana Dharma and push back against religious conversions. The ‘Pustaka Prasadam’ will be distributed to devotees visiting the Tirumala temple.

The initiative, still in its early stages, has been conceived under the leadership of TTD chairman B R Naidu and will be carried out by the Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP). While the books will be made available to all, there will be a special focus on reaching people in remote and marginalised communities, such as Dalit colonies, tribal hamlets, and agency areas, where access to spiritual resources is often limited. A wide range of texts are being prepared for distribution, including Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavam, Bhagavad Gita, Vishnu Sahasranamam, Venkateswara Suprabhatam, Bhaja Govindam, Lalita Sahasranamam, Shiva Stotram, and biographies of revered saints and spiritual figures. The aim is to make these works part of everyday life for those who may not otherwise encounter them.

On Tuesday, HDPP officials handed over the first printed copies to chairman Naidu at the Tirumala Camp Office, marking the beginning of what the TTD hopes will become a wide-reaching movement.

Along with community-level distribution, these books will also be placed inside the Vaikuntham Queue Complex at Tirumala, giving pilgrims something meaningful to engage with while they wait for darshan.

What’s noteworthy is that this entire project is being funded through donations. Individuals and organisations have come forward to cover the printing costs, meaning TTD’s regular funds won’t be touched.

The programme will first be rolled out in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with plans to expand to other states gradually. TTD also intends to translate the material into different Indian languages to make it accessible to a broader audience.

The TTD chairman has directed that the rollout be carried out in phases, with a clear focus on spiritual education and cultural awareness. At its heart, the initiative seeks to help people reconnect with the roots of their faith, especially those in communities that may be most vulnerable to outside influences.