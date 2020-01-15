TTD to go for caution deposit system for online booking of cottages and guest rooms

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam trust board has come up with a new decision of implementing caution deposit system for online booking of cottages and guest houses at Tirumala. The decision is made stating that the devotees who are standing in the queue are not able to book the rooms due to all the rooms being booked online.

There is a stipulation that the deposit should be paid at the time of booking the rooms through online.

However, it is stated that the depositors will be refunded back while vacating the rooms. The policy is expected to be implemented by the end of this month.

With the latest decision of TTD, the devotees can't break their trip to Tirumala as it would lead to forgoing the caution deposit.