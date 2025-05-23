  • Menu
TTD to Hold ‘Dial Your E.O.’ Session on May 24 in Tirumala

Join TTD’s live ‘Dial Your EO’ phone-in on May 24, 9–10 AM. Speak with EO J Syamala Rao. Watch on SVBC TV or call 0877-2263261 to participate.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will conduct a live interactive phone-in session, “Dial Your E.O.,” on Saturday, offering devotees an opportunity to directly communicate with Executive Officer J Syamala Rao.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 24, the session will be held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. The initiative aims to address the concerns, feedback, and suggestions of devotees across the globe.

Devotees can participate by calling the official number 0877-2263261 during the scheduled hour. The session will be broadcast live on the SVBC TV channel to ensure wider access and transparency.

