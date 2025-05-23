TTD to Hold ‘Dial Your E.O.’ Session on May 24 in Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will conduct a live interactive phone-in session, “Dial Your E.O.,” on Saturday, offering devotees an opportunity to directly communicate with Executive Officer J Syamala Rao.

Scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on May 24, the session will be held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala. The initiative aims to address the concerns, feedback, and suggestions of devotees across the globe.

Devotees can participate by calling the official number 0877-2263261 during the scheduled hour. The session will be broadcast live on the SVBC TV channel to ensure wider access and transparency.