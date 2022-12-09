  • Menu
TTD to perform Srinivasa Kalyanam in Bengaluru on Dec 16

TTD JEO Sada Bhargavi inspecting the arrangements to be made for Srinivasa Kalyanam at Rama Nagar stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday

TTD is gearing up to perform the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam at Rama Nagar Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16. In connection with this event, TTD JEO for Education and Health Sada Bhargavi inspected the ongoing arrangements for the same on Thursday.

Tirupati: TTD is gearing up to perform the celestial Srinivasa Kalyanam at Rama Nagar Stadium in Bengaluru on December 16. In connection with this event, TTD JEO for Education and Health Sada Bhargavi inspected the ongoing arrangements for the same on Thursday. She discussed with the officials concerned over the floral decorations, illumination, stage works, barricading, security etc.to be made for the mega religious fete and given some suggestions. She instructed the TTD officials to co-ordinate with the local administration for making the elaborate arrangements for the event.She also reviewed the entry and exit gates to be arranged for VIPs, seating arrangements to be done for the devotees, live coverage on SVBC etc. SE Jagadeeshwar Reddy, DE Ravishankar Reddy, VGO Manohar, SVETA Director Prasanthi, on behalf of former CM of Karnataka Kumaraswamy who will be sponsoring the mega religious event, his representative Aswin and Karnataka police participated.

