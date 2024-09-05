TTD to provide more delicious Srivari laddus to devotees

Tirumala : With an objective to provide more delicious Srivari laddus to the multitude of devotees, TTD is now procuring quality ghee from Nandini ghee from the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Along with the Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdhary, the EO performed Puja to the lorry of KMF at the TTD marketing godown in Tirupati on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said focus was laid on improving the taste and quality of Laddu prasadam following the suggestions of experts.

The experts have stated that quality ghee has a major role to play in deciding the taste of Srivari laddus. The TTD did not have proper labs and private labs did not properly test the ghee quality.

Hence, the TTD has set up a new laboratory to assess the quality of ghee and its staff is being trained at Mysore.

The EO also said that a four-member experts committee has been set up to speed up purchase of quality ghee that included Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Swarnalata and Dr Mahadevan who have vast knowledge in the field. Based on the guidelines and recommendations provided by the committee, tenders have been called for and the tenderers were also given clear instructions that there will not be any compromise on the quality of ghee and serious action will be taken if they have provided adulterated ghee.

And they have to follow sensory parameters which is mandatory. With all these new guidelines, some old tenderers who supplied adulterated ghee earlier have not even participated, the EO pointed out.

The TTD has improved supply of laddus to various places. The EO said, “We have been receiving requests from the devotees from places where TTD Information centres are located in Chennai, Bengaluru, Vellore and outside temples like Rampachodavaram, Vontimitta, Pithapuram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Amaravati seeking Srivari laddus.”

In view of the requests from the pilgrims, during the last four days about 75,000 laddus have been dispatched to outside places and TTD information centres besides all the major TTD local temples including Appalayagunta, Kapilatheertham and Srinivasa Mangapuram also, the EO said.

JEO (Health and Education) Gautami, CVSO Sridhar, deputy EOPadmavati, Nandini liaison officer Mallikarjun Reddy and others were present.