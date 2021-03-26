TTD to re-launch Kalyanamastu on May 28

Tirupati: As part of its social service and to promote Hindu Dharma, the TTD has decided to revive the Kalyanamastu (community wedding ceremony for the poor. Accordingly, the TTD is gearing up for the conduct of the mass marriage Kalyanamasthu first phase on May 28.

The TTD which is planning to conduct the mass wedding programmes at all the district headquarters and Tirupati on a big-scale in Andhra Pradesh has invited applications from interested Hindus who desire to get their marriage solemnised by TTD in the mass marriage programme.

The applications can be downloaded from TTD website www.tirumala.org or can be received from the HDPP programme assistants of the respective districts. The applications duly filled with all details required for performance of marriage should be submitted before April 25 at the office of TTD Kalyana Mandapams in the respective district headquarters of the applicants in AP, according to a release from TTD here on Friday.