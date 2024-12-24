TTD to release Rs 300 special darshan for Vaikuntha dwara darshans today

TIRUMALA – Special entry tickets priced at Rs. 300 for darshan at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha will be available for booking starting next week. The tickets for the period from January 10 to 19 will go live online on Tuesday at 11 am.

While Rs. 300 tickets for the month of January have already been made available for regular days, they have been fully booked. The upcoming release specifically caters to devotees looking to visit during the January 10 to 19 window—tickets for these dates had not been previously offered in October.

Devotees eager to secure their darshan at Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Vaikuntha during this time are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity, with no additional fees involved. Bookings can be made online for just Rs. 300 by logging in with a mobile number.

To reserve tickets, devotees should visit the official website at [https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/home/dashboard](https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in/home/dashboard). There, they will find the latest updates, including the option for the Rs. 300 special entry darshan through Vaikuntha. After entering their phone number, an OTP will be sent for verification.

Once the OTP is submitted, users will be directed to the ticket booking page, allowing them to select their desired date within the specified range. A maximum of six devotees can book tickets under one login. If the online payment is processed successfully and slots are available for the chosen date and time, the darshan tickets will be confirmed.

Devotees are urged to act promptly to secure their slots, as the demand for these special entry tickets is expected to be high.