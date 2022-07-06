TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tickets for three days in the month

TTD has released Rs. 300 special entrance tickets for 12th, 15th and 17th of this month . It is learnt that TTD will release Tirumala special darshan tickets for September quota on Thursday (July 7) followed by release of virtual service tickets will be released along with the quota of dormitory rooms for the month of September. TTD suggested that the devotees who are waiting for darshan of deity should take advantage of this opportunity. Devotees area advised to visit TTD official website tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in



Meanwhile, TTD has released a statement that more than Rs.6 crores of income has been received on a single day on Sunday, which is unprecedented in the history of Tirumala. It said that a total of Rs.6.18 crores of donations were received on Sunday. As summer vacations are coming to an end, the number of pilgrims in Tirumala has increased in the last two days. As a result, TTD officials put up 'No Vacancy' boards at all accommodation counters in Tirumala early in the morning.

In view of the crowd, the TTD VIP break darshans have been cancelled and restricted to protocol VIPs only. TTD has announced that restrictions on VIP break visits will remain in force till July 15.