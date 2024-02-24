TTD to release Rs. 300 Special Darshan tokens for May 2024 today

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the release of various quotas for the month of May. The special entrance darshan tickets quota will be released today at 10 am, allowing devotees to book their Darshan entry for the month of May. Additionally, the room quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will also be released on the same day at 3 pm.

Furthermore, on February 27, at 11 am the Srivari Seva, at 12 noon the Navanitha Seva, and at 2 pm the Parakamani Seva quotas will be released online. This will give devotees the opportunity to participate in various sevas at the temple during the month of May.

It is advised for devotees to mark these dates and times in their calendars and to book their tickets and seva slots promptly to ensure they can participate in the activities at Tirumala and Tirupati during their visit in May.