TTD to release Rs. 300 special darshan tokens from January 12 to February 28 tomorrow

The TTD will release the online quota of Rs.300 special darshan tickets for the month of February and for January 12 to 31 on January 9 at 10 am. Devotees are requested to take note of this and book tickets online.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has also said that the Sarva Darshans will not be allowed from February 22 to February 28 due to Balalayam.

Meanwhile, the rush to the Tirumala is increasing with the Vykuntha Dwara Darshans are underway, which will be held till January 11.

The rush increased from the last six months after the governments have called of covid restrictions.