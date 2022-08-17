TTD to release special darshan tokens of October quota tomorrow

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam officials have announced that the special darshan tokens for October will be released on August 18 at 9 am on the official website. These Tickets of Rs.300 which provide special entrance darshan will be given in different slots. Meanwhile, TTD has cancelled all kinds of darshan during the annual Brahmotsavam except Sarvadarshan.



The TTD officials are requesting the devotees to check the respective dates and book the tickets. On the other hand, due to successive holidays, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala has increased filling all the compartments. The officials were alerted by a large number of devotees and made special arrangements so that they do not face any difficulties. Anna Prasadam were provided to the devotees in the queue lines spread over kilometers without any problems. In view of the rush of devotees, all types of special darshan have been cancelled till the 21st of this month.

TTD officials took a crucial decision requesting them to come to Tirumala by arranging accommodation facilities in advance. Elderly people, parents of small children, and disabled people are advised to postpone the trip due to heavy traffic.