TTD to release Tirumala darshan tokens of various services from today

TTD has given good news to the devotees who are waiting to book tickets for darshan and announced that online quota of Srivani trust donors tickets for the month of June will be released today at 3 PM. Moreover, it has been announced that many tickets related to Srivari Seva will be released on different dates successively.



TTD will release the June month quota for Tirumala Srivari Arjita Seva tickets, which include Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam and Sahasradipalankara Seva on March 23 at 10 am. Similarly, the online LuckyDip registration process for remaining Arjitaseva tickets for the month of June will start on March 24 at 11 AM. Those who got tickets in LuckyDip have to pay and confirm.

TTD will release the Angapradakshinam Tokens quota for the month of June online on March 24 at 10 am. TTD will release the quota of free special darshan tokens for the month of April at 3 pm on March 24th to enable the elderly, disabled and chronically ill people to visit Tirumala deity.

The TTD staff requested the devotees to book their tickets after observing the respective services.