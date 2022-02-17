TTD to resume Arjitha Sevas soon

'Arjitha Sevas' at the Tirumala temple which were stopped due to the COVID-19 in 2020 will be resumed soon, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) said on Thursday. Also, the TTD has taken the decision to enhance the rates of Arjitha Sevas.

In a meeting, the TTD discussed on Suprabhatam, Thomala, Archana and Kalyanotsavam ticket rates, which were fixed more than two decades ago and decided to revise the rates.

Later, speaking to the media, the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that an announcement on Arjitha Sevas will be made in a couple of days based on the entry of devotees and also hoped that situation would be restored to normalcy.

The TTD also decided to take up the construction of a children's hospital at a cost of Rs.230 crore, renovating SVIMS hospital with Rs 2.73 crore and extending cashless medical services to TTD employees with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore, establishing solar plant for preparing food at Annaprasadam building, and steps to provide Annaprasadam all over Tirumala hill.

It was also decided to set up a Spiritual City in Tirupati in 50 acres and also take back 50 acres of the land allotted to the Tirupati Science Centre.