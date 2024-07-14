TTD to take steps to get rid of middlemen

Tirumala : In order to provide transparent services in online and offline darshan and accommodation, TTD has taken some initiatives to get rid of the middlemen.

On the instructions of TTD EO J Syamala Rao, TTD IT wing during its data analysis, identified that the services being offered to the pilgrims in both offline (counter services) and online (web portal) are being exploited by many middlemen, collecting huge amounts from devotees.

The booking data for the past one year was analysed in various online (special entry darshan, DIP, accommodation, sevas, virtual sevas, etc.,) and offline (slotted sarva darshan, sarva darshan, accommodation current booking, etc.,) services and observed that bulk bookings were made by the middlemen using the same mobile number, mail ID and ID proof.

Some of the fraudulent practices are more than 110 rooms were availed with the same mobile number in current booking at Tirumala, 124 bookings having 12 or more rooms, availed in last one year in current booking, 807 accommodation bookings made using the same mobile number in online booking, 926 accommodation bookings using the same email id in online booking,1,279 DIP registrations in one year using the same mobile number, 48 DIP registrations in one year using the same mail ID, 14 tokens availed in slotted sarva darshan using the same ID proof and many such instances.

To improve the transparency and to see that genuine pilgrims get the TTD tickets offline and online, serious action was initiated against the middlemen, by blocking the mobile numbers, mail IDs and ID proofs used for bulk bookings.

The bookings made by the middlemen for the pilgrims will not be allowed to avail the service and the cancellation of bookings will be notified to the registered mobile numbers of pilgrims.

TTD is taking steps to ensure the genuine pilgrims get the service without depending on the middlemen, using Facial Recognition System, restrictions on bookings using mobile, e-mail and ID proofs and is also taking steps to use Aadhaar services for proper authentication and validation for offering more transparent services to the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, TTD has cancelled the VIP break darshan on July 16 in view of Salakatla Anivara Asthanam and such recommendation letters will not be entertained on July 15.

Devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD.