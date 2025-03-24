TTD Trust Board meet today

Tirupati: The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board will convene on Monday at Annamayya Bhavan, Tirumala, to discuss key issues, including the status of ashrams and mutts. The board will also finalize the 2025-26 budget, expected to exceed ₹5,000 crore.

Concerns have arisen over some mutts originally granted land for religious purposes but now operate as commercial entities, charging high accommodation fees. In response to allegations of encroachments and illegal construction, the TTD has initiated a re-survey of these properties. A Revenue Department report has flagged several mutts for exceeding allotted land limits, prompting legal scrutiny. The AP High Court has taken a strong stance against unauthorized structures, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to preserving Tirumala’s sanctity.

Under the previous YSRCP government, land was allocated to Karnataka-based Basaveshwara Veerashaiva Sangha (BVSS) Mutt and Sripada Raja Mutt. While legal delays stalled the Sripada Raja Mutt's construction, the BVSS Mutt building was completed but later found to have construction violations. Past encroachments by Mouna Swami Mutt (1,870 sq ft) and Visakha Sarada Peetham (1,851.06 sq ft) were regularized under the previous TTD board. In December 2023, Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt's 3,360 sq ft land near Medaramitta was also regularised. With the new government in place, TTD Chairman B R Naidu and Executive Officer J Syamala Rao have ordered a comprehensive review of all mutts’ land occupation. The findings will be presented at the board meeting, with officials emphasizing that land must be used solely for religious purposes. Over the past three decades, the number of mutts and ashrams in Tirumala has grown from 12 to 29, with many expanding into commercial ventures. In 2022, under the YSRCP regime, TTD extended lease periods for these institutions by 33 years. The board will also discuss a proposal to restrict non-Hindus from participating in religious activities at TTD-run temples. This follows CM Naidu’s announcement of plans to relocate or rehabilitate non-Hindu employees while ensuring their livelihoods remain secure.

Additionally, the recent Parakamani scam at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chennai’s T. Nagar will be addressed. A vigilance probe found senior assistant Krishna Kumar guilty of misappropriating ₹6.5 lakh worth of foreign currency from temple donations. He was suspended, and a case was registered.