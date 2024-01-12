TTD Vig sleuths seize a light weight plastic drone

Tirumala: The TTD vigilance sleuths have seized a light weight plastic drone which was flown on the first ghat road of Tirumala by a person who was not aware of the TTD rules.

Sri. Dinesh from Haryana flew the lightweight plastic folded Nano drone at the 53rd turn of the first (Down) Ghat Road.

As it is a small plastic drone, it could not be detected even at the Alipiri scanning point.

Further investigation will continue. The TTD vigilance officials handed over the drone along with the person to the Tirumala police.







