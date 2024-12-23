TTD’s ambitious path with 'Vision 2047' for Tirumala future

Tirumala : The Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has embarked on a groundbreaking journey to make Tirumala a benchmark for pilgrimage destinations through its ambitious ‘Vision 2047 Mission’.

Inspired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s call to blend tradition with modernity, TTD’s initiative aims to harmonise Tirumala’s spiritual essence with sustainable and innovative development.

During a media briefing at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday, TTD Executive Officer J Syamala Rao shared organisation’s vision for Tirumala future. The EO outlined the comprehensive ‘Tirumala Vision 2047’ plan, which aligns with the state’s broader Swarnandhra Vision 2047. This initiative focuses on planned development, environmental conservation and cultural preservation while addressing current and future requirements.

The EO said 2019 Tirumala Zonal Planning, based on 2017 data, no longer meets the town's needs. A revised strategy will prioritise sustainable growth and inclusivity, laying the groundwork for Tirumala’s transformation. The TTD has invited reputed agencies to contribute the transformative plan which includes concept plans for around 18 projects.

Key projects in the blueprint include the development of smart parking systems, new link roads, subways and the redevelopment of prominent areas such as Rambagicha and Balaji bus stands. Additional plans include base camp development at Alipiri and improving footpath connectivity, all designed to elevate the pilgrim experience. Actions will be taken for planned development of 61 temples under TTD present across the country including Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanoor. He said the initiatives include improving the quality of Laddu Prasadam, streamlining Annaprasadam distribution, introducing donation kiosks and managing queue lines more efficiently. Efforts to curb encroachments, regulate food prices and improve sanitation have also been prioritised. "We have achieved 10 percent progress so far, but there’s much more to accomplish", the EO remarked.

The TTD is also crafting Urban Design guidelines to ensure new constructions align with Tirumala’s sacred character. As part of this initiative, donor rest houses will be named exclusively after divine entities, reinforcing the spiritual ambiance of the town. Steps will be taken for development in Akashganga and Papavinasanam areas. In the preservation of Sanatana Dharma, youth will be involved. Strict action will be taken against shopkeepers, hawker licensees and unauthorised stalls who encroach the roads causing trouble to devotees.

On the technological front, TTD plans to automate pilgrim services such as accommodation and darshan to improve efficiency and transparency. TTD will embrace modern technology like introduction of AI-powered Chatbot to provide seamless assistance to visitors.