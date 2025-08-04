TTD’s move to use AI for handling crowd at Tirumala sparks debate

Tirupati: Artificial Intelligence, the overarching buzzword of the IT sector has been working wonders in multiple fields as a disruptive set of technologies that can mimic and, at times, outdo human intelligence. What if its potential is explored in crowd management and reducing ‘darshan’ time to less than two hours at Tirumala, where except for VIPs and big donors, darshan of Lord Venkateswara takes 8-12 hours on ‘normal’ days and even 24 plus hours on auspicious days for the common people?

However, a proposal of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with its crowd management systems has sparked a spirited debate, with former TTD Executive Officer and IAS officer (retd) LV Subramanyam panning the proposal as “unrealistic” and “impractical” and TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu scotching “premature” criticism them as “misleading and misinformed”.

Even otherwise, the TTD’s move, aimed at leveraging technology for cutting down agonisingly long wait times for darshan at the world-renowned Tirumala temple, has become a flashpoint between those advocating progressive tech adaptation and those playing safe with traditional administrative wisdom.

Speaking to the media in Tirumala on Sunday, Subramanyam questioned the feasibility of providing darshan within one or two hours through AI intervention. Citing practical limitations such as space constraints and existing procedural matters, he suggested that TTD would do well to drop the plan. “It is unrealistic to expect lakhs of devotees to be managed smoothly with technology alone. These expectations are misplaced and may lead to more frustration,” he warned.

Subramanyam said he had overheard devotees discussing the AI integration proposal and expressing mixed feelings. He felt that while the intention behind the move was to ease the pilgrimage experience, the on-ground realities make such tech-driven timelines impractical.

The former EO further suggested that funds earmarked for the project could be better utilised in enhancing basic amenities for pilgrims.

“Investing in unproven technology in the name of AI does not make sense when pilgrims are still dealing with inadequate facilities. Enhancing comfort and infrastructure should take precedence over ambitious tech experiments”, he averred.

Responding strongly to these remarks, TTD Chairman BR Naidu defended the AI initiative, stating that the criticism was both premature and misinformed. He clarified that certain AI-based systems were being developed in partnership with tech giants like Google and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS); and more importantly, at no cost to the TTD, thanks to donor support. “It is unfortunate that such misleading statements are coming from someone who once held a key administrative role in TTD,” Naidu remarked.

Highlighting the goals of the AI system, Naidu said the focus was solely on streamlining queue management and reducing waiting times in the Vaikuntam queue complex, where devotees often spend several hours — sometimes even days — waiting for darshan. “This technology will not touch the sanctity of temple rituals or religious practices. It is meant to enhance the devotee experience, not alter temple traditions,” he clarified.

Naidu asserted that in an era where technology is transforming systems across the globe, TTD’s decision to explore AI for crowd control was not only logical but also necessary.

Despite the controversy, TTD remains firm on its position and continues to assess the technical feasibility of the AI initiative. With lakhs of devotees thronging Tirumala every month, the temple board believes that leveraging technology is essential to ease congestion and improve overall crowd management.