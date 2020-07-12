TTD's Sundarakanda Patanam amasses one crore viewers, all praises for EO Anil Kumar Singhal

The Sundarakanda Patanam program, along with Veda parayanam organized by TTD which is telecasting the religious event lives on its channel SVBC is viewed by more than one crore people.

TTD conceived the program which is conducted daily on the Nadaneerajanam platform in Tirumala and being telecast live on SVBC to enhance the spiritualism quotient to boost up the morale of the people to cope up with the present difficult period of pandemic Covid-19.

No wonder the callers during the interactive Dial your EO program held here on Sunday one after another all praise for the religious event taken by TTD and lauded EO Anil Kumar Singhal for the excellent way of the conducting the program with eminent Vedic scholars in an appealing manner enlightening every viewer.

Even a Malayalee from Palakad Kerala cannot resist the urge to convey the appreciation to TTD. The woman Kalpana speaking to EO Singhal said the recitation of Sanskrit slokas of Sundarakanda and the sonorous chanting of hymns from Vedas by the Vedic scholars during the event are simply mesmerizing.

Many callers echoing the same view and said the whole family is gluing at SVBC daily in the morning for Sundarakanda Patanam which is helpful to rejuvenate our spiritual moorings.

EO Singhal said TTD decided to continue the program which is the most popular and turned to be the most viewed program of SVBC in its 12-year existence. TTD is also considering conduction of similar program in the evening daily to add more to the spiritual fervor. Singhal lauded TTD Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy and the team of Vedic Scholars for the successful conduction of Sundarakanda Pranam.