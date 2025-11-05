TUDA Chairman reviews development works

Tirupati: TUDA Chairman Divakar Reddy held a review meeting with Municipal Commissioner, Planning, and Engineering officials of the eight Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under TUDA jurisdiction here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, he urged officials to create public awareness on Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), stating that these initiatives would help increase revenue and improve self-sustainability of ULBs.

He highlighted the progress achieved under the present government, noting that development works worth Rs 7.17 crore were completed in the 18 months, compared to Rs 4.52 crore during 2019–24. He directed the officials to work in coordination with TUDA for effective implementation of developmental activities in all ULBs.

The Chairman also instructed Tirupati Municipal Corporation officials to take preventive measures to avoid accidents on the Garuda Varadhi flyover.

TUDA Secretary Dr N V Sreekanth Babu, SE Krishna Reddy and DC Amaraiah were present.