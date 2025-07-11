Tug of war with collector in PTM

Vizianagaram: During a joyful Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Thursday, Collector Dr BR Ambedkar interacted with students at Kumaram KGBV School in Jami Mandal and encouraged them to set clear goals. He emphasised the importance of parents being informed about their children’s academic performance and overall development.

He said that this Mega Parent-Teacher Meet, now including private schools and junior colleges, was the second of its kind since the coalition government was formed. He advocated for a supportive learning environment through quality education, mid-day meals, and essential resources.

He urged students to “Eat well, play well, and study well,” and encouraged those with B grades to aim for A grades in the upcoming exams. The event included fun competitions for parents, such as rangoli, lemon-and-spoon races, and tug-of-war, in which the Collector himself participated. He concluded the event by awarding prizes and sharing a mid-day meal with students and their families.