Live
- Farmers are backbone of nation: Shivraj Singh
- Home Minister sets up a CCTV control room with her funds
- Advanced metal casting lab to enhance cutting-edge research opportunities
- Man gets life imprisonment in murder case
- Pawan lauds Sidhu for ‘battery-powered bicycle’
- World Population Day 2025: Interesting Stats You Need to Know
- HSL surges ahead in catering to naval needs
- Damodar turns Good Samaritan, ensures free treatment to 8-yr-old
- ‘Giri Pradakshina’ turns out to be ‘galla-brimming’ fete for auto drivers
- TSHRC directs govt to submit comprehensive report
Tug of war with collector in PTM
Vizianagaram: During a joyful Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Thursday, Collector Dr BR Ambedkar interacted with students at Kumaram KGBV School in...
Vizianagaram: During a joyful Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Thursday, Collector Dr BR Ambedkar interacted with students at Kumaram KGBV School in Jami Mandal and encouraged them to set clear goals. He emphasised the importance of parents being informed about their children’s academic performance and overall development.
He said that this Mega Parent-Teacher Meet, now including private schools and junior colleges, was the second of its kind since the coalition government was formed. He advocated for a supportive learning environment through quality education, mid-day meals, and essential resources.
He urged students to “Eat well, play well, and study well,” and encouraged those with B grades to aim for A grades in the upcoming exams. The event included fun competitions for parents, such as rangoli, lemon-and-spoon races, and tug-of-war, in which the Collector himself participated. He concluded the event by awarding prizes and sharing a mid-day meal with students and their families.