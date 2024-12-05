Tulasi Reddy Calls for Reforms in schools

N. Tulasi Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member and current Chief Spokesperson of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), expressed grave concerns at a media conference held at the District Congress Office in Kadapa on Thursday. He criticized the deteriorating state of high schools and colleges, labeling them as "liquor shops, ganja dens, and drug centers".

Dr. Reddy highlighted alarming incidents of violence in educational institutions, citing a recent attack on a physics teacher named Ejaz, who was assaulted by three ninth-grade students for reprimanding their misconduct at Kothapalli Urdu Zilla Parishad High School in Rayachoti, Annamaya district. He noted that many teachers, particularly women, are afraid to attend classes due to rampant student riots.

"The government must immediately undertake reforms to instill moral values within the education system," Dr. Reddy demanded, emphasizing the urgent need for a safer learning environment.

In a broader context, Dr. Reddy addressed the issue of overpopulation in India, stressing that the nation, home to 143 crore people, constitutes 18 percent of the world's population despite occupying only 2.41 percent of the world’s area. He compared population densities, indicating stark contrasts; for instance, India has a density of 445 people per square kilometer, while countries like America and Russia have significantly lower figures.

He further highlighted the implications of rapid population growth, citing a lack of infrastructure to support the existing populace and alarming statistics from the World Hunger Index, where India ranks 105th out of 127 countries. Additionally, he pointed to rampant unemployment and local issues affecting citizens across different states.

Dr. Reddy also criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for advocating a policy encouraging families to have at least three children, stating that such recommendations ignore pressing underlying issues.

The media conference saw attendance from notable Congress leaders including Afzal Khan, Zakaraiah, Sattar, Salauddin, Mallem Vijaya Bhaskar, Prasad Goud, Mainuddin, Rafiq, Subba Reddy, Uthanna, and Vinay, all of whom supported Dr. Reddy's calls for urgent action.