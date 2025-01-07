Live
Just In
Turaka Kishore remanded
Highlights
Macherlacourt on Monday remanded the former chairman of Macherla municipality Tura-ka Kishore for two weeks.
Narasaraopet: Macherla court on Monday remanded the former chairman of Macherla municipality Tura-ka Kishore for two weeks. He has been shifted to Guntur district jail in Guntur city.
Police arrested him in Hyderabad and produced in the court which remanded him for two weeks.
He attacked the TDP polling agent Seshagiri Rao and Palvaigate polling booth in the recent Assembly elections, and then Karempudi Circle Inspector Narayana Swamy. He attacked the TDP office and damaged the TDP leaders’ vehicles. Police booked cases under various Sections.
