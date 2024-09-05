Turning Tragedy into Legacy: Anakapalle Man’s Organ Donation Saves Lives

Vishakhapatnam: In a profound demonstration of compassion and hope, Kapushetti Sadhubabu, a 59-year-old man from Anakapalle, Vishakhapatnam, became a hero when his family chose to donate his organs following a severe brain injury sustained in a workplace accident. While unloading a truck full of tomatoes, he fell and suffered critical brain damage. He was initially treated at a local government hospital in Kolar, where he was placed on a ventilator, before being transferred to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on August 24. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he was declared brain dead on August 28, prompting his family to consider the legacy he could leave behind.

With the support of the Jeevasarthaka initiative from the Karnataka Government, the family made the selfless decision to donate his organs, ultimately saving multiple lives. His liver was transplanted to a recipient in need, while his heart valves and corneas were also donated to help others.

Commenting on the heroic act of Kapushetti Sadhubabu and encouraging people to support organ donation, Dr. Narayana Swamy Moola, Consultant – Critical Care and ICU at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, said, “This case highlights both the fragility of life and the extraordinary impact one individual can have through organ donation. Despite the tragic circumstances, this man's legacy lives on through the recipients of his organs. We urge every individual and family to consider organ donation as a powerful way to save lives and give hope to those waiting for transplants. Every donation can change lives, and we must normalize conversations around this topic.”

Through this benevolent act of donating organs, Kapushetti’s wife (Nookalamma), son (Satyanarayana) and son-in-law (Karanam Sadhu Babu) have instilled hope for many families across the country.

India's organ donation rate is only 0.8 cases per million, far below countries like Spain (35 per million) and the U.S. (28 per million). Despite medical advances, end-organ diseases are increasingly common, leaving many patients with no option other than transplantation and struggling to find suitable donors. Misconceptions and a lack of public understanding further hinder meaningful conversations about organ donation.