Two boys die as they fell in water pit in Sri Satyasai district

A tragic incident took place in Sri Satyasai district where two children died after falling into a water pit took place in Gudibanda village of the district. Harish and Bharat, two boys from the village, took the cattle for grazing. While the cattle were grazing, two people went to bath in a nearby pond and accidentally fell into it and died.



Worried that their sons had not yet come home, family members scoured the village but found no trace. However, as the corpses floated in the water pit, the family members were in shock and weeping.



The police reached the spot on the complaint of the villagers, took possession of the dead bodies and shifted them to the hospital. The police said that they have registered a case and are investigating.