Two brothers electrocuted to death in farm fields in Anantapur

Two brothers were killed due to electrocution in the farm fields at Udegolam village of Kanekallu mandal of Anantapur. Going into the details, former Sarpanch Kuruba Yallappa (Late) belongs to a farming family. He has five sons and three daughters and agriculture is their main livelihood. It is customary for farmers with boreholes to pour paddy early as water is released. Yallappa's sons Ramesh (34), Devendra (28), and Vannuruswamy sowed paddy in their field less than three days ago.



On Sunday, these three went to the farm to water the plants and do small chores in the farm. While Ramesh was turning on the starter, he got an electric shock and collapsed while Devendra who went to wake up his brother was also shocked. Later, Vannuruswamy, who went to save them, was shocked and blown away. He immediately informed the neighboring farmers, locals, and family members.

The family members immediately reached and took them to Kanekallu Government Hospital where Ramesh and Devendra were pronounced dead. Another brother, Vannuruswamy, who was injured while saving them, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bellary. Among the dead, Ramesh is survived with wife Jyoti and two daughters, Devendra with wife Kasturi and two daughters. As two brothers died due to electric shock, the family and the village were in mourning.