Two commit suicide in loan row
Narasaraopet: Attempt to end life by a person led to suicide of two others in a village on Wednesday. Unable to bear pressure to repay debt of Rs 50,000, a man attempted suicide. Worrying about his condition, wife and son of lender committed suicide. This incident took place at Phanidam village of Sattenapalli mandal in Guntur district.
According to police, Venkateswarulu Rao borrowed Rs 50,000 loan from a person Srinivasa Rao. Venkateswarulu made it clear that he could not pay the amount. Srinivasa Rao’s wife Purnakumari and son Venkatesh forced Venkateswarulu to repay his debt immediately.
As soon as Venkateswarulu attempted suicide by consuming pesticide Purnakumari informed the matter to her husband Srinivasa Rao. Worried about the situation, Purnakumari and son Venkatesh committed suicide by jumping into a well. Venkateswarulu and Srinivasa Rao undergoing treatment in the hospital.
Sattenapalli Rural policeregistered the case and took up investigation.